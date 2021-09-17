Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

ITRG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merk Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,999 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 203,452 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares during the period. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 84.4% during the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the period. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $138.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.65.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

