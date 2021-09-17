CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,842,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,696 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 74.0% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,304,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,809 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 166.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 841,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,245,000 after acquiring an additional 525,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.71.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARE stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.11. The company had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,146. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.66 and a 200-day moving average of $184.70. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $209.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.