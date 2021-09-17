STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stake Boosted by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

