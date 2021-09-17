Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Lowers Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $56,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206,549 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 15,607.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 185,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 184,478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 52,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 175,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,470,000 after purchasing an additional 175,282 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 498.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,031,000 after purchasing an additional 156,686 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,450 shares of company stock worth $10,280,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $188.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.65. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.18.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

