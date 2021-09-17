Primecap Management Co. CA Has $271.12 Million Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,157,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 464,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 5.08% of JetBlue Airways worth $271,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBLU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

JBLU opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.62. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,789 shares of company stock worth $91,833. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.