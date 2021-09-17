EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Lowers Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.54. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

