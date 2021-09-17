Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

NULG stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.87. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

