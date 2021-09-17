SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stake Lessened by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 26.4% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $608.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $571.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.41. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $221.55 and a twelve month high of $615.27.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $553.94 per share, for a total transaction of $276,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 19,103 shares worth $11,139,859. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price target (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.44.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

