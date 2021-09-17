Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 242.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 79,075 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after buying an additional 53,777 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 66,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 40,294 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average of $79.15. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.