Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases Shares of 2,868 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of SBNY opened at $263.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.62. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $272.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

SBNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.88.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

