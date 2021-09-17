$0.24 EPS Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. Global Medical REIT posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 588,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $986.71 million, a P/E ratio of -118.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

