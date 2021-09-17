Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will announce $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.54.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,708.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 21.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,253,000 after purchasing an additional 328,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 166.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $3,713,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $123.71 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.36 and a 200-day moving average of $113.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.