Head to Head Review: Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) vs. PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and PACCAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors N/A -93.59% -6.01% PACCAR 7.90% 16.52% 6.21%

This table compares Lightning eMotors and PACCAR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A PACCAR $18.73 billion 1.53 $1.30 billion $3.74 22.04

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of PACCAR shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of PACCAR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lightning eMotors and PACCAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67 PACCAR 1 6 4 1 2.42

Lightning eMotors presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.75%. PACCAR has a consensus target price of $103.27, indicating a potential upside of 25.27%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than PACCAR.

Summary

PACCAR beats Lightning eMotors on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc. is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment provides finance and leasing products; and services provided to truck customers and dealers. The company was founded by William Pigott Sr. in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

