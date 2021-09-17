Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,348 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Altice USA worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,467,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after buying an additional 2,923,303 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,891,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 4,020,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,786,000 after buying an additional 78,329 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,864,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,729,000 after buying an additional 313,790 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,310. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Raymond James downgraded Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Shares of ATUS opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

