Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $11.30 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $242.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.81 and a 52 week high of $246.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.08.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

