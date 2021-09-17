Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $11.30 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 86.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $4,913,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $242.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.81 and a 12-month high of $246.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.