Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UDR were worth $13,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 128.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,514 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in UDR by 110.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 907,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 77.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 962,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,919,000 after acquiring an additional 421,167 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:UDR opened at $53.75 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,075.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In related news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $7,186,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

