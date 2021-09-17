Dragon Coins (DRG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.31 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Dragon Coins coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $299.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.98 or 0.00135006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.96 or 0.00768000 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

DRG is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

