Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 365 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

