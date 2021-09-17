Brighton Jones LLC Increases Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,599 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after buying an additional 1,696,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $287,410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 535.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,329 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKAM opened at $112.40 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.95. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.