National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 42,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.71 and a twelve month high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.