Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 83.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 52.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $132.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $137.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

