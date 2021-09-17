World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 462.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 457,340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,763 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $168,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 428,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 54,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 241,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25,737 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

