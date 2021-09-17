National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,756 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $1,493,828.49. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,283 shares of company stock valued at $17,400,568. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

Shares of NOW opened at $656.35 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.00 and a twelve month high of $681.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $604.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of 781.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

