Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of HRL stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $41.36 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.