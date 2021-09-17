Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $79.27 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,084,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,787 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $79,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $74.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

