Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,858 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TD. Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of TD stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

