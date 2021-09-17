Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 4.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEM opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

