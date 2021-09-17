Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR stock opened at $144.80 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.61 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.48.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.