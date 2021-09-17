Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Synaptics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Synaptics by 71.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $217,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synaptics news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,546.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $185.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.01. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 88.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.47 and a 12-month high of $191.99.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.69.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

