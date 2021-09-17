Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 13,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $461.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $440.96 and its 200 day moving average is $393.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $469.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

