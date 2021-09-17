Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Stock Holdings Lowered by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,616 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $20,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256,009 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

