AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 134,123 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,123 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $29,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 241.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $144.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.23. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPLA. dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.85.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

