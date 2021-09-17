Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Micron Technology worth $116,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,394,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average is $81.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

