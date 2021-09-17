USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.24 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.
USNA stock opened at $85.99 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.85.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
