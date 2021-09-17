USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.24 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.

USNA stock opened at $85.99 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

