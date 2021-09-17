Short Interest in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Increases By 91.7%

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the August 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,680,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,609,000 after purchasing an additional 86,659 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 125,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 757,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

ISD stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

