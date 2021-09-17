Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Short Interest Update

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the August 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

Get Tekkorp Digital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,056,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.