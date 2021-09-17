Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 96.3% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Swisscom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

SCMWY stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.38.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.