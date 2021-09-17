AGF Investments Inc. Sells 81,429 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,507,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 81,429 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $40,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 128.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Invesco by 2,291.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after buying an additional 378,094 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 38.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,914 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 61,522 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth about $6,451,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Invesco’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

