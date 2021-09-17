AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 62,415 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $57,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.2% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $336.39 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.