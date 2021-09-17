$22.30 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will announce sales of $22.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.91 billion and the highest is $22.68 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $13.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $76.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.04 billion to $80.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $69.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.90 billion to $73.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 118.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 23,884 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 51.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.