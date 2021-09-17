Wickes Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10 (LON:WIX)

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

WIX opened at GBX 246 ($3.21) on Friday. Wickes Group has a 12 month low of GBX 224.39 ($2.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The firm has a market cap of £638.71 million and a PE ratio of 22.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 244.15.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Wickes Group news, insider Mark Clare bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

