Kings Arms Yard VCT Plc (LON:KAY) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.74 Per Share

Kings Arms Yard VCT Plc (LON:KAY) declared a dividend on Friday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Kings Arms Yard VCT’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Kings Arms Yard VCT stock opened at GBX 22.90 ($0.30) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £100.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 21.08. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a one year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 23.20 ($0.30).
