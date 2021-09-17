Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 1,144 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 154.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $584.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $562.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $594.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

