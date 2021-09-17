Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 48,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $195.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $199.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

