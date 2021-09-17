Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $12.27 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,345.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,216.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,286.96. The company has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,477.35.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

