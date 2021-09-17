Komodo (KMD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.05 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $135.01 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.31 or 0.00283863 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00138789 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.62 or 0.00202089 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000908 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,886,131 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

