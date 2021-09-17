Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Holdings Trimmed by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $104.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.