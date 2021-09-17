Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,741 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,603,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,828,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,617,000 after buying an additional 936,170 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,668,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,650,000 after buying an additional 839,809 shares during the period. Truefg LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,922,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 106,647 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $32.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $33.13.

