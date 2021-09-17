Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after buying an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after buying an additional 223,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,033,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.58.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 787,956 shares of company stock worth $197,416,939. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $260.31 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $254.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

